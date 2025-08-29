Offset Declares He’s Done With Marriage After Cardi B Split: “Mission Complete”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset said marriage is “a mission that’s been complete” as he ruled out ever tying the knot again after his split from Cardi B.

Offset made it clear during a recent podcast appearance that wedding bells won’t be ringing for him again anytime soon—or ever.

The Migos rapper told the Full Send Podcast that marriage is a chapter he’s closed for good following his breakup with Cardi B.

“It’s not for me. I’ve done it, had three kids with it. It’s like a mission that’s been complete,” he said. “I experienced it.”

Offset, who married Cardi B in September 2017, said he wouldn’t even recommend tying the knot to others. “No, I would tell you don’t get married,” he said bluntly.

The Atlanta artist didn’t hold back as he explained how relationships, especially serious ones, can be overwhelming when balanced with a high-profile career.

“Even getting a girlfriend is such a big commitment—how we move, like our career. I’m tired,” he said. “Unless you’re cool with changing your life entirely… It’s different, especially when it’s written and it’s a real thing.”

Offset and Cardi B share three children: Kulture, Wave and Blossom. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in August 2024. The legal proceedings remain ongoing.

Cardi has since started dating NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to multiple reports.