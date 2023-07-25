Carlee Russell Ditched By “Disgusted” Boyfriend After Admitting Abduction Was A Lie 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Carlee Russell’s former boyfriend said he was “blindsided” along with the public and “disgusted” over her actions.

Carlee Russell’s former boyfriend has ditched the 25-year-old Alabama woman after she admitted to lying about the alleged kidnapping that gripped the nation.

Thomar Latrell Simmons had stood by Russell’s side throughout the alleged ordeal, initially taking to Instagram to celebrate her return. He shared that Russell had been “fighting for her life for 48 hours” and was not “physically or mentally stable” enough to comment on her alleged kidnapper. The post has since been deleted.

However, after Carlee Russell’s lawyer released a statement on her behalf, admitting, “There was no kidnapping,” Simmons revealed he was also “blindsided” by Russell’s actions.

In a statement posted on Instagram Monday night (July 24), Simmons says, “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. He claims he was only made aware of the “false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell.”

He continued, “Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all. blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

Simmons said Russell’s “confession,” has brought them “closure,” before thanking all who stood by him.

“The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. With love, Thomar,” Simmons concluded. Read his statement below.

Earlier on Monday, Russell’s attorney, Emery Anthony, released a statement on her behalf and revealed she had apologized to the community. “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” Anthony stated. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road.”

He also added that Carlee Russell remained in the Hoover area while she was identified as missing and that she acted alone.