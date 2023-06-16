Casanova Reportedly Gets Face Slashed In Prison After Renouncing Gorilla Stone

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A correction officer said the former Blood’s face was leaking with blood.

Casanova was reportedly the recent victim of jail violence, receiving vicious slashes to his face in an altercation with another inmate. This incident comes days after the former gang member renounced his association with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation sect of the Blood gang.

According to NBC 4, while awaiting sentencing in his RICO case at the Essex County Correction Facility in Newark, he was attacked on Thursday (June 15).

Court documents report Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was physically assaulted with a weapon—believed to be some sort of blade across the face—by another inmate named Ulysses Lugo.

After getting slashed, he chased Lugo, jumped on top of him and “cut Inmate Lugo’s face several times.” Reports say Casanova didn’t act alone. Others hopped into the altercation and joined in the violent melee.

A correction officer said: “Inmate Lugo? You couldn’t see his face because it was saturated in blood… and his whole uniform was saturated in blood. Inmate Senior was sitting there and blood was just coming out of his face.”

A spokesperson for Essex County, Anthony Puglisi said, “This minor incident and whether weapons were employed is under investigation.”

As previously reported by AllHipHop, Casanova faces a minimum sentence of 15 years with a potential maximum of 60 years following his alleged involvement in the notorious street gang.

The rapper’s lawyers confirmed Casanova has already admitted his guilt, candidly discussed his membership in Gorilla Stone and acknowledged he promoted a gang lifestyle in hopes of getting a lighter sentence.

“I am telling you and anyone that will listen that I wanted out before I was arrested and I am out,” he said. “I learned through my music career that people will listen and that I don’t need to associate myself with a gang to succeed. I don’t need to associate with a gang even if I don’t succeed.

“I thought I needed to stay in the life in name because it was a way to promote my career. I don’t care what the government tells you. I am telling you the truth. I was not involved in the daily activities of this gang. I wasn’t anyone’s boss. What I was and I regret this was a person that they could use to promote themselves in a world I swear to you I was trying to leave. I clearly did not do a good enough job of this as I did find myself in one bad situation after another.”

Casanova’s sentencing is scheduled for June 27.