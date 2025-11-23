Celeste Rivas’ Frozen Body Complicates Medical Examiner’s Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Celeste Rivas’ body was discovered dismembered and frozen in a Tesla trunk, complicating the homicide investigation involving Hip-Hop artist D4vd.

Celeste Rivas‘ partially frozen and dismembered body has left the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner unable to determine a definitive cause of death.

The development that could complicate the homicide investigation involving rising Hip-Hop artist D4vd, according to sources cited by TMZ.

The 15-year-old’s remains were discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla linked to the 20-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke. The vehicle had been parked for days on a residential street in the Hollywood Hills before being towed, at which point workers noticed a foul odor and made the grisly discovery.

Rivas’ body had been decapitated, her limbs severed and cut into pieces, and her torso left intact. Investigators say the body parts were “partially frozen” and had begun to thaw inside the car.

Forensic experts now face significant hurdles. The frozen state of the remains has damaged tissue and potentially erased key evidence.

Freezing remains can distort or destroy forensic evidence, including toxicology results and signs of trauma. Investigators believe the body was frozen deliberately to hinder the investigation and delay discovery.

“It will most likely be ‘undetermined,'” a source told TMZ, referring to the official cause of death. Initially labeled an “apparent homicide,” the condition of the body has made it nearly impossible to confirm how Rivas died.

Despite the lack of a medical determination, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division continues to pursue the case as a murder investigation. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an arrest could still be made even without a confirmed cause of death.

The case has taken a darker turn with the revelation that authorities believe a second person helped D4vd dismember and dispose of Rivas’ body.

Attorney Mark Geragos appeared on the “2 Angry Men” podcast and said he “knows the name” of the alleged accomplice, who may have been involved “before, during, and after” the teenager’s death.

A key part of the investigation involves a suspicious trip D4vd allegedly took in spring 2025 to a remote area of Santa Barbara County. Sources say he was there for about two hours in the middle of the night.

Authorities suspect Rivas’ body may have been stored in a freezer at that location for months before being moved to Los Angeles.

Rivas vanished from her Lake Elsinore home in April 2024 at just 13 years old. Her family told police she had a boyfriend named David. Her remains were not found until September 8, 2025, the day after her 15th birthday.

The disturbing details of her relationship with D4vd have also surfaced. The two reportedly had matching tattoos on their right index fingers reading “Shhh.” Friends of the artist allegedly believed Rivas was 19, unaware she was a minor when they met.

D4vd, who gained fame through TikTok and amassed over 3.6 million followers, was on tour overseas when the body was discovered. He has since canceled his remaining U.S. and European shows and has not cooperated with investigators. His legal team has remained silent.

While the exact cause of death may remain unknown, authorities continue to build their case through digital evidence, witness interviews and forensic analysis.

The LAPD has not announced any arrests as of November 22, 2025.