Charlamagne Tha God Marks 5 Powerful Years Of Black Effect Podcast Network

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartRadio celebrated five years of The Black Effect Podcast Network with a star-filled night honoring Black voices and cultural storytelling.

Charlamagne Tha God brought the culture together Tuesday (October 7) night as he and iHeart Radio marked the 5th anniversary of The Black Effect Podcast Network, a milestone celebrating five years of elevating Black voices, ideas, and innovation through storytelling that resonates across generations.

The evening was more than just a celebration—it was a statement. The room buzzed with energy as creators, thought leaders, and media personalities gathered to reflect on how far the network has come since its 2020 debut. Moderated by The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, the fireside-style conversations turned into powerful exchanges on representation, creativity and the future of podcasting for Black communities.

Panelists included some of the network’s leading voices: Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon of “Reasonably Shady,” Will Lucas of “Black Tech Green Money,” Carlos King of “Reality with The King,” and Jay Barnett of “Just Heal with Dr. Jay.” Each host offered personal insight into how podcasting has become both a medium of self-expression and a bridge for connection across the diaspora.

“Our mission has always been to build a dedicated platform where Black voices can thrive. We have accomplished that mission and more,” Charlamagne said. “The past five years have been extraordinary, and the future of the Black Effect excites us. We will keep inspiring, empowering and creating culture and opportunities for all.”

Notable guests filled the event space, including “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, alongside podcast host and TV producer Carlos King. Together, they toasted the network’s growth from an ambitious idea to one of the most influential voices in audio media. Numerous media was present as well.

The Black Effect Podcast Network now boasts more than 60 shows and averages 11 million monthly downloads, featuring hits like Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club, “R&B Money,” “All The Smoke,” “Drink Champs” and “85 South Show.” The network plans to add 10 more podcasts next year, expanding into parenting, true crime, and literature.

The brand is also growing through new partnerships, including the recently launched Drink Champs Podcast Network with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN and the upcoming All The Smoke Podcast Network from former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Photo Credits: @Calligrafist