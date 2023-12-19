Charleston White Posts $31K Bond Following Animal Cruelty & Assault Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White, the controversial figure who’s made a name for himself thanks to his outrageous antics, was arrested in Texas.

Social media personality Charleston White was arrested in Texas on Monday (December 18). According to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office records, White was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

White was in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Each assault charge carried a $15,000 bond. The animal cruelty charge’s bond was $1,000.

The controversial figure landed in jail days after he begged for a date with Cardi B on social media. White pitched the idea of a virtual date with the Atlantic Records rapper after she broke up with her husband Offset.

“We can do a Metaverse date,” White said. “You go to a restaurant, I go to a restaurant in a quiet corner and we go live [on Instagram] and just talk to each other. That’s all I want. Man, I just want to talk to Cardi B. I just wanna have a three-hour conversation with Cardi B like I had with Cam Newton.”

He added, “I used to want 12 gold teeth for Christmas. I don’t want 12 gold teeth no more. I want a three-hour conversation with Cardi B.”

White’s arrest occurred a little over a week after he was attacked at one of his comedy shows. A viral video of the incident showed him clashing with audience members and getting tackled on stage.

“They was heckling me and so I accused them n##### of being a nephew and an uncle who f### each other,” White claimed. “Them n##### got mad at me. So, the uncle with the Kobe Bryant jersey stands up and walked toward the stage and said, ‘Let me get on stage.’ So, I feared for my life and hit him with the flower vase.”

Watch footage of the incident below.