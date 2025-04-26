Charleston White Eviscerates Shannon Sharpe, Evokes Jesus & Gives Shocking Advice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White ripped into Shannon Sharpe over his $50 million lawsuit, offering wild advice and comparing Sharpe’s situation to biblical stories.

Charleston White unleashed a blistering critique of Shannon Sharpe and his $50 million sexual assault lawsuit in a raw video posted online, dragging the NFL Hall of Famer’s legal troubles into the spotlight while offering his own controversial life advice.

White, never one to hold back, tore into Sharpe’s character.

“I got to get on Shannon Sharp’s ass now. Now, for one, he too mean to the b######. I already knew he way too mean to the b######,” Charleston White said.

His remarks came after Sharpe was hit with a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault, battery and secretly recording intimate encounters without consent.

The lawsuit, filed by a woman identified as “Jane Doe,” claims Sharpe violently assaulted her during two separate incidents in October 2024 and January 2025, ignoring her pleas to stop. The woman alleges they had a rocky two-year relationship that spiraled into threats and abuse.

Sharpe has firmly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown” and accusing the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, of orchestrating a “blatant set-up.”

In response to the accusations, Sharpe temporarily stepped away from his ESPN duties, with the network backing his decision, saying they “agree with Shannon’s choice to step aside.”

White, meanwhile, didn’t hold back on what he thought led to Sharpe’s predicament.

“That’s why I stay at the strip club f###### with real hoes. When you dealing with hoes and prostitutes, you ain’t got the problems. You dealing with these little b###### just trying to hit a lick,” White said, suggesting that Sharpe’s alleged involvement with young women was a recipe for disaster.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sharpe released explicit text messages between himself and the accuser, claiming Buzbee planned to release manipulated footage to tarnish his reputation.

Buzbee, however, alleges that Sharpe offered a $10 million settlement to make the lawsuit disappear — an offer the plaintiff reportedly rejected.

White continued his rant, criticizing Sharpe’s alleged choice of partners.

“You dealing with a young 20-year-old conniving manipulative low-down white b####. I’m talking about a dirty funky h####. You outta know better Shannon. Boy, I ain’t f##### a white girl about 15, 20 years. When I do f### a white girl, she going to be a hoe. What a bonafide hoe. A stomp down hoe.”

White wrapped his tirade by invoking religion in a way only he could, saying, “See this why I’d be in the strip club having fun with them hoes cuz Jesus kept a hoe named Mary Mack. Hoe got to walk with Jesus and his 12 disciples. A b#### didn’t get to hang out with the savior. Only a hoe did.”

