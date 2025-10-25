Chauncey Billups Defends His Rep After Mafia Backed Poker Scheme Bust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chauncey Billups’ legal team responded forcefully after his arrest in a mafia-linked gambling probe, insisting the NBA coach will fight the charges in court.

Chauncey Billups landed in the middle of a sprawling FBI investigation into mafia-run poker games in New York and his legal team is punching back hard against the accusations.

The Portland Trail Blazers head coach was arrested Thursday in Portland as part of a federal crackdown on illegal gambling operations allegedly tied to four notorious crime families.

Attorney Chris Heywood wasted no time defending his client’s reputation.

“Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others,” Heywood said in a statement to ESPN. “To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.”

The arrest is not tied to any NBA games or coaching decisions.

Instead, federal agents allege Billups took part in high-stakes poker games that were rigged using high-tech cheating devices, including X-ray tables and contact lenses.

The operation was reportedly backed by the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. Heywood emphasized that Billups never compromised the sport he dedicated his life to.

“Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to,” he said.

After his arraignment, Billups was released and seen leaving a federal courthouse in Portland.

The NBA placed him on immediate leave, and assistant coach Tiago Splitter was named interim head coach of the Trail Blazers.

The probe also led to charges against Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player-turned-assistant coach Damon Jones.

In total, 34 individuals were indicted — 28 for the mafia-linked poker ring and six for alleged manipulation of NBA games and insider betting.

Heywood closed his statement with a clear message that Billups intended to challenge the charges.

“Chauncey Billups has never backed down. He does not plan to do so now. He will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career. We look forward to our day in court.”