Chicago Rapper Tray Savage’s Killer Finally Faces Justice After 5 Years

Demitri Jackson sentenced to 29 years for murdering Chicago rapper Tray Savage in 2020 shooting.

The man who killed Tray Savage received a 29-year prison sentence after entering a guilty plea for the murder, bringing closure to a saga that had lasted five years.

The 26-year-old rapper was gunned down on June 19, 2020, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue.

Tray Savage had been signed to Chief Keef‘s record label at the time of his death, marking another tragic loss in Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene.

Demitri Jackson, who authorities say was affiliated with the same street organization as Tray Savage, was identified through surveillance footage that captured his distinctive walking pattern before and after the fatal shooting.

The investigation stretched across state lines when Jackson fled to Fort Worth, Texas, where he was eventually apprehended in 2021 on a murder warrant.

Cook County prosecutors have remained tight-lipped about the specific circumstances that led to the deadly confrontation between the two men. The case took nearly five years to reach resolution, with Jackson finally accepting responsibility for the crime through his guilty plea to one count of murder.

The sentence requires Jackson to serve the full 29 years without the possibility of early release, ensuring he will remain behind bars well into his middle age. The conviction represents a significant victory for law enforcement in a city where many Hip-Hop-related homicides go unsolved.

His association with Chief Keef’s label had positioned him for potential mainstream success before his life was cut short by street violence.