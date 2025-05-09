Chief Keef, Daddy Yankee Celebrated With Pope XIV – Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pope Leo XIV became an internet sensation after being compared to Chief Keef and Daddy Yankee thanks to his Chicago roots and nickname “Latin Yankee.”

Pope Leo XIV landed in the Vatican and on social media timelines at the same time this week as users across the U.S. celebrated the first American-born pope by comparing him to Hip-Hop icon Chief Keef and reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee.

The memes came fast. One tweet read, “need the pope to bring chief keef to the Vatican.” Another dubbed him “Pope Sosa,” a nod to Keef’s nickname and their shared Windy City roots.

Talkin’ sweet about Chief Keef is now a sin pic.twitter.com/80K4S6YzNt — Reginald IV (@RealRCIV) May 8, 2025

Born Robert Francis Prevost on Chicago’s West Side, Pope Leo XIV has become an unlikely pop culture crossover.

His rise to the papacy this month made him the first pope from North America. But it’s his hometown and his nickname in Rome—“Latin Yankee”—that have made him meme material.

“Latin Yankee” is what Vatican insiders call him, referencing his American background and decades of ministry in Peru. But online, that nickname quickly morphed into “Daddy Yankee,” with users joking that the pope might drop a reggaeton album next.

The comparisons may be tongue-in-cheek, but they reflect how the internet processes major events by blending reverence with pop culture.

The same thing happened years ago with the viral #PopeBars trend, where users imagined Pope Francis rapping scripture over beats.

This time, it’s Leo XIV getting the Hip-Hop treatment. And while the jokes are lighthearted, they also highlight Chicago pride. The city that gave the world deep dish pizza, Kanye West, and Chance the Rapper just added a pope to the list.

When i heard Chicago pope i imagined chief keef 😂 pic.twitter.com/XJwBTsc9RL — Gage Harrison 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) May 8, 2025

The crowd goes way crazier for Chief Keef just saying https://t.co/SCueNyPJNd — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) May 8, 2025

Faneto by Chief Keef would go nuts in The Vatican. — Jay Guevara | Bi-Han 🌑🥶 (@justinhisprime) May 8, 2025

I know that people joke about an American pope being “tacky” or whatever but I think the concept of a fairly young Chicagoan in the seat is fun. He probably knows who Chief Keef is — ♡ (@birdcallsindusk) May 8, 2025

We need a Pope Robert and Chief Keef collab — mateo. (@CountMateo) May 8, 2025

need the pope to bring chief keef to the Vatican — marsh • fiestar comeback 2025 (@garbagelatte) May 8, 2025

Daddy Yankee… Un Papa Americano, para los que no saben Inglés pic.twitter.com/hbnQkp0bA7 — Gladiador de Memes (@GladiadorMemes) May 8, 2025

Un Papa americano,

Un Daddy Yankee

😜 pic.twitter.com/xHVacCSj46 — Juan Polanco (@JuanPolancoB) May 8, 2025

