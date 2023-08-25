Chief Keef Thinks Donald Trump Will Thrive In Prison If Convicted

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chief Keef shared his thoughts on the arrest of Donald Trump and how the ex-president might handle a prison sentence.

Chief Keef reacted to Donald Trump’s legal troubles in an Instagram Stories post on Friday (August 25). A day after Trump’s arrest in Georgia, Chief Keef predicted a smooth transition to life behind bars if the ex-president gets sentenced to prison in one of four criminal cases.

“Nah my boy in dat B#### Banging on dem folks,” Chief Keef wrote with laughing emojis. “I know whatever deck he on he good in da hood for sure he finna run the run prison… That boy finna be eatin like a mf all da blacks finna have my boy back.”

Chief Keef’s post included a photoshopped image of Trump throwing up gang signs. Last night, the photo spread on social media along with the former president’s real mugshot from the Fulton County Jail.

Trump surrendered to custody and took a mugshot at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night (August 24). He faces 13 charges for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kanye West’s ex-publicist Trevian Kutti and 16 other Trump allies were indicted for their role in the scheme. Trump and his co-defendants caught RICO charges in the indictment.

Trump’s Georgia case was his fourth indictment this year. He faces 91 criminal charges in total.