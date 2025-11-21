Chrisean Rock Absolutley Loses It After Blueface Provokes With Offset, Cardi B Claim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

**Blueface reignited chaos by reviving old Offset cheating claims, sparking a fierce backlash from Chrisean Rock in their ongoing post-split feud.**

Blueface wasted no time causing another commotion during his first major interview since walking free from prison earlier this month and Chrisean Rock is not having it.

The latest back-and-forth between Blueface and Chrisean Rock began after the California rapper appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast._ He revived explosive allegations claiming Chrisean Rock had an affair with Offset while the Migos member was still married to Cardi B.

The “Thotiana” hitmaker, who was released from prison on November 3 after serving nearly two years, spoke candidly about the alleged encounter.

“Yeah, she got f#####,” Blueface responded without hesitation, making it clear the alleged encounter occurred when he and Chrisean were no longer together. “I was already engaged with somebody else. So I didn’t care. But she has this thing where she likes to make it seem like I care.”

“You keep bringing up Cardi and Offset. Like, they ain’t going through enough, bro. You still stuck two years ago on a lie that been said it never was what it was, and you want to continue to bring up trauma to stay relevant,” Chrisean Rock fumed. “Like, stop trying to dig yourself out of a grave. You already dead. Nobody already not f###### with you, bro.”

These same allegations first surfaced in December 2023 during one of the former couple’s most contentious social media disputes.

At that time, Offset immediately denied the claims, posting: “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Chrisean also dismissed the story as lies, and Blueface later admitted during a separate online spat that he had fabricated parts of it.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock dated from 2020 to 2023 and share a son together, Chrisean Jesus Jr.

The rapper’s latest comments come amid ongoing co-parenting tensions, with Chrisean recently announcing she would no longer allow Blueface to see their son following an alleged violent altercation shortly after his prison release.

“You try to put me in a box…then you try to lie and say, I’m keeping your kid because I want to f### with you. No, you just don’t want to f### with me because I f### with a blood,” Chrisean Rock said.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, with reports suggesting infidelity concerns contributed to their split. Cardi has since moved on and recently welcomed a baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

“You speaking on them like you doing any better than them. You’re not doing better than nobody you talking about,” an angry Chrisean Rock continued. “You’re not doing better than me. You’re not doing better than Cardi. You’re not doing better than Offset. So, all these m############ you’re using to get up on, it’s pissing me the f### off because it’s like, this is what you do.”