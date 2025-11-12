Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Attacked Her In His Kitchen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock cut ties with Blueface and left Los Angeles behind after claiming he assaulted her in his kitchen.

Chrisean Rock ended all co-parenting plans with Blueface after she claimed he violently attacked her during a recent visit to his home in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old reality star and rapper went live on Instagram to break the news, revealing she’s relocating to Baltimore permanently and leaving behind both the West Coast and her turbulent relationship with Blueface.

She also shared that she’s engaged to a new partner and building a life far away from the chaos.

“If you want to see me, come to Baltimore,” Rock said during the livestream. “I just bought acres of land, I’m building a foundation, a compound, I’m getting married… I’m out the way on purpose, bruh.”

The alleged incident that led to her decision involved a violent confrontation inside Blueface’s kitchen.

“I got stomped out in his kitchen, that’s the last time me and my son will ever be around that. … I’m not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line,” she said.

The split comes after what seemed like a brief reconciliation following Blueface’s release from jail. That reunion quickly unraveled, and Blueface has since gone public with a new relationship with Love & Hip Hop alum Hazel-E.

The pair’s relationship has long been marred by public disputes and accusations of abuse. Over the years, both Rock and Blueface have aired their grievances online, turning personal issues into headline fodder and social media spectacles.

Rock’s move back to Maryland signals a major shift. She’s investing in property, focusing on raising her son and distancing herself from Los Angeles, where much of her public drama with Blueface has played out.

Her new engagement adds another layer to the story, though she has yet to reveal the identity of her fiancé. Still, she made it clear she’s seeking peace and stability.

This development follows years of back-and-forth between the two, but Rock’s latest comments suggest she’s drawing a firm line.