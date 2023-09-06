Chrisean Rock  Flexes Post-Baby Bod And Unveils First Photo Of Newborn Son 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock said she’s headed to the boxing gym to get her figure back and plans on having a six-pack within 24 hours.

Proud new mother Chrisean Rock has shared the first photo of her new baby boy with rapper Blueface.

She also shared a new mom update with her fans, revealing the first photo of her precious baby boy and unveiling her postpartum physique.

The reality TV starlet welcomed her son on September 5 while streaming the delivery live on Instagram. She kept the little boy’s face hidden until Tuesday (September 5), when she posted the first photo on social media.

She shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) captioned simply with the newborn’s name. “Chrisean jr.,” she wrote.

Rock posted the same image on Instagram, adding that her son was only a day old in the photo.

“Heavensent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful,” Chrisean Rock wrote. “My baby boy so blessed. Thank you Jesus.”

The little boy already has an Instagram account with over 600,000 followers. The page only follows one other person on Instagram, mom Chrisean Rock.

The 23-year-old also showed off her post-baby bod just days after giving birth. She also updated fans about how she’s doing after giving birth during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, revealing she’s hitting the boxing gym to get back in shape.

“I’m about to start professional boxing asap, I’m going to the studio tonight,” Chrisean Rock declared. “Do I have postpartum depression? Hell no!”

She added that “life’s great” and said that while her belly is “still a lil’ pudgy and saggy,” she plans to have her six-pack back within 24 hours. Check out the video below.