Claressa Shields Weigh-In Brawl Goes Viral Before Championship Fight Tonightfff

Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s weigh-in confrontation went viral across social media platforms yesterday.

Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn turned their championship weigh-in into a social media sensation yesterday when security had to separate the fighters after an intense face-off escalated into pushing and shoving at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The confrontation occurred during the official staredown between the two heavyweight champions, with multiple boxing outlets capturing footage that quickly spread across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Ring Magazine posted a video of the heated exchange, which has already racked up over 16,000 likes and 1,100 comments, with fans calling it one of the most intense weigh-in moments in recent women’s boxing history.

The viral moment stems from a rivalry that dates back over a decade to their Team USA amateur days.

Shields first beat Crews-Dezurn at the 2012 Olympic trials, when she was just 16, defeating the then-24-year-old national champion to earn her spot on the team.

The two later made their professional debuts against each other in November 2016, with Shields winning a unanimous decision in what many considered a preview of future greatness.

Since that first professional meeting, both fighters have captured multiple world titles, but Crews-Dezurn has publicly expressed frustration about being treated as the “B-side” in this rematch promotion.

She recently said, “I’m not a B-side, baby, and I never have been” when discussing the fight’s marketing and billing.

The bad blood intensified during fight week, with Crews-Dezurn feeling overshadowed despite holding her own championship credentials. Shields has admitted that Crews-Dezurn hits her “harder than anybody, man or woman” from their extensive sparring sessions, adding another layer to their competitive history.

The heavyweight championship clash represents a significant moment for women’s boxing, with both fighters bringing undefeated records and legitimate championship pedigree to the ring.

Shields enters at 17-0 as the defending undisputed champion, while Crews-Dezurn brings her own championship experience and the motivation of settling an old score.

The fight takes place tonight, Sunday, February 22, with coverage beginning at 8 P.M. Eastern Time on DAZN, and the main event is expected to start around 11 P.M. Eastern Time.