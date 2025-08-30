Coi Leray Flaunts Post-Baby Body—Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray stunned social media with her jaw-dropping post-baby body transformation after splitting from rapper Trippie Redd.

Coi Leray lit up her timeline by flaunting her post-baby bounce-back and folks online are losing it over her snatched figure and audacious energy.

The rap star dropped a jaw-dropping pic on X.com, rocking a burgundy one-piece that barely covered anything. The fit was a sky-high cut and she posed with her hips cocked and cheeks out, making sure every tattoo, every curve, and her super-toned frame were front and center.

She finished the look with black stilettos, a red glove and a resistance band. Coi followed it up with a before-and-after shot that had the internet doing double takes.

The “before” showed her signature petite frame, but the “after” had a whole different vibe—thicker hips, a rounder booty and way more curves in a t########## bodysuit.

Coi gave birth to a baby girl named Miyoco in June 2025 with rapper Trippie Redd. The two had history—they dated back in 2019, split, then got back together in August 2024.

But things didn’t stay sweet for long.

By January 2025, it all fell apart again after rumors hit that Trippie cheated on her while she was pregnant. Coi confirmed the split and let people know exactly how it felt, writing, “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Trippie was allegedly spotted with other women after the breakup and didn’t bother showing up to Coi’s baby shower.

The two aren’t romantically involved anymore, but they’re co-parenting Miyoco while focusing on music.