Coldplay Refuses To Cancel Kiss Cam After Boston Affair Blow-Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Chris Martin stood by Coldplay’s kiss cam even after it accidentally aired a cheating couple mid-concert and stirred up headlines.

Chris Martin isn’t scrapping Coldplay’s kiss cam gimmick anytime soon—even after it totally exposed a cheating couple at their Boston show and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

While rocking out at Craven Park in Hull during the U.K. leg of their Music of the Spheres tour, Chris took a second to shout out fan signs and throw a subtle jab at the whole Boston chaos.

“We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I’ll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we’ll see what happens,” he told the crowd, according to NME.

One particular sign clearly hit a nerve. “First of all (that sign reads) ‘three times in three months’… You were at that Boston gig! Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

If you missed the drama, the band’s kiss cam zoomed in on ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot mid-snuggle.

Once they realized they were being broadcast, Byron dropped his arms like they were on fire and Cabot threw her hands over her face and spun away. The whole thing looked mad suspicious and blew up online.

Chris, who’s 48 and clearly unfazed, brushed it off with a shrug.

“We’ve been doing this a long time, and it is only recently that it became a… yeah,” he said. “Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

If you’re hitting a Coldplay show soon, maybe leave your side piece at home.