Colombian President Addresses Murders Of Rapper B King, DJ Regio Clown

B King and DJ Regio Clown were confirmed dead in Mexico after disappearing following a music event in Mexico City.

The Colombian reggaeton artist, whose real name was Bayron Sánchez, and his DJ, 35-year-old Jorge Luis Herrera, were last seen on September 16 heading to a gym in Mexico City’s upscale Polanco neighborhood.

Their bodies were discovered the next day in Cocotitlán, a municipality in Mexico state, but were not officially identified until Monday, September 22.

Both men were reportedly bound and wrapped in black plastic bags, according to local media reports. Their disappearance and violent deaths have drawn widespread attention across Latin America, igniting diplomatic involvement and public outrage.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro addressed the tragedy on his X account, writing, “They murdered our youth. More young people murdered by an anti-drug policy that isn’t an anti-drug-trafficker policy.”

Le solicito a la presidenta de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, Claudia Sheinbaum, mi amiga y compañera de lucha desde el M19, y a todo el cuerpo diplomático de Colombia en México, lograr que aparezcan con vida el cantante Bayron Sánchez y su coequipero Jorge Herrera.… pic.twitter.com/z1r5TsqyoS — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 21, 2025

The two artists had performed just days earlier at the Sin Censura Independence Day event on September 14 at Electro Lab, a nightclub in Mexico City known for electronic and urban music. The event marked one of their last public appearances.

Family members of B King traveled to Mexico to confirm his identity after days of uncertainty. The 31-year-old artist, who hailed from Santander, Colombia, had been building a following in the reggaeton and corrido scenes.

The Colombian government reportedly reached out to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to assist in the search efforts before the bodies were confirmed.