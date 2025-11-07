Crazy Lil’G Arrested On Kidnapping Charges By SWAT Team

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

El Paso rapper Crazy Lil’G surrendered to SWAT officers after allegedly kidnapping a woman and taking her to a Central El Paso home.

Crazy Lil’G faces serious legal trouble after El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old performer following allegations he forcibly took a 46-year-old woman from her residence near Clint and transported her to a Central El Paso home Tuesday evening.

The dramatic arrest unfolded when law enforcement tracked down a white Nissan Armada to the 1200 block of Ange Street, where SWAT officers surrounded the property and ordered the tattooed performer to surrender.

Crazy Lil’G, recognizable by his distinctive “Chuco Town Records” facial tattoo above his eyebrows, emerged from the residence with his trademark sunglasses and complied with officers’ commands without resistance.

Deputies initially responded to reports of suspicious activity where witnesses described seeing a man breach a home’s perimeter and compel a woman into the SUV before fleeing the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit’s investigation led authorities to identify Crazy Lil’G as the primary suspect in the alleged abduction. The victim, whose relationship to Crazy Lil’G remains undisclosed by authorities, was discovered unharmed.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Priscilla I. Contreras confirmed the arrest details in an official statement released following the incident.

Crazy Lil’G gained notoriety in 2018 when El Paso police officers apprehended him during a Live PD episode while he purchased Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries with soy sauce at a Circle K convenience store.

The televised arrest transformed him into what social media users dubbed a local “Live PD legend,” adding an unexpected layer of fame to his Hip-Hop career.

The performer now sits in El Paso County jail without bond, facing felony kidnapping charges.