CyHi Attacks J. Cole With Brutal Diss Track “B.R.A Lost Control”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CyHi The Prynce targeted J. Cole with an aggressive diss track B.R.A Lost Control over Cole’s Kendrick Lamar beef withdrawal.

CyHi unleashed verbal ammunition at J. Cole through his latest track B.R.A Lost Control released February 28, 2026.

The Atlanta rapper’s decision to target Cole stems from lingering resentment over the North Carolina artist’s retreat from a confrontation with Kendrick Lamar at Dreamville Festival 2024.

Cole’s public apology and removal of 7 Minute Drill from streaming platforms left many Hip-Hop artists questioning his commitment to lyrical warfare.

CyHi’s grievances date back nearly a decade, to Cole’s 2014 track “False Prophets,” where subtle references apparently struck a nerve. The Georgia native recently tweeted about rappers who excel with wordplay but lack authentic street credentials, comments many interpreted as Cole-directed criticism.

“I grew up in an era where your lyricists were from the streets,” CyHi posted on social media before clarifying his stance wasn’t initially about Cole specifically.

The track features CyHi delivering pointed bars about Cole’s perceived weakness during the Kendrick situation.

The timing of CyHi’s attack coincides with renewed discussions about authenticity in Hip-Hop culture. His track specifically calls out Cole’s tendency to position himself as a conscious rapper while avoiding real confrontation when challenged.

J. Cole has not responded to CyHi’s latest provocation as of February 28, 2026.