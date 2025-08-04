Daddy Yankee Nukes El Cartel Records Over Wife’s Alleged Data Destruction Conspiracy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee shut down El Cartel Records after accusing his ex-wife and her sister of deleting key files and trying to take $100 million

Daddy Yankee had to shut down his label El Cartel Records after accusing his ex-wife Mireddys González and her sister of trying to yank $100 million and delete years of receipts from his empire.

According to a wild federal lawsuit filed in Puerto Rico, the reggaetón legend had no choice but to shut down his label after discovering what he says was a full-on betrayal by his longtime partner and her sibling, Ayeicha González.

The drama kicked off when Yankee filed for divorce in December 2024 and asked for business records. Instead of handing them over, Mireddys allegedly flipped the script and tried to move $100M from company accounts into her own pockets.

She and Ayeicha didn’t stop there.

The suit says they locked Yankee out of vital emails and wiped out four years of financial and business history—including files tied to his farewell tour La Última Vuelta and a huge music catalog deal.

Forensics backed it up. Deleted emails. Missing docs. Gone.

Mireddys later admitted under oath that she deleted emails, saying through her lawyer it was about “protecting” her privacy, not hiding evidence.

Yankee founded El Cartel Records back in 2003 to run his music biz. He had put Mireddys in charge and let her appoint Ayeicha to key roles. That trust? Completely wrecked.

The lawsuit says he was iced out of his own financials for over a year before taking things to court. By December 26, 2024, a judge gave him full control over the companies. But by then, the damage was done.

He officially axed El Cartel Records on April 23, 2025, saying the data destruction made it impossible to run the business, respond to audits or track money moves.

He’s now suing for millions, claiming violations of federal laws and demanding the return of any deleted materials still in their hands.

Their nearly 30-year marriage ended in early 2025, and with it, a $200 million empire built on music, trust and now, lawsuits.