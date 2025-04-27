Daddy Yankee Seeks To Escape Business Dealings With Ex-Wife In $100M Business Split

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee requested a court to dissolve business ventures with ex-wife Mireddys González Castellanos after accusing her of mismanaging $100 million.

Daddy Yankee filed a court petition in Puerto Rico to officially sever business ties with his ex-wife, Mireddys González Castellanos.

His legal team described a “deep personal differences” and a “complete lack of communication and information, which makes it impossible to continue any joint commercial operations.”

The reggaeton icon seeks to dissolve several companies he once co-managed with Castellanos, some of which she allegedly still controls. Others have already been shut down.

The move comes just months after the former couple finalized their divorce in February, ending a 30-year marriage that doubled as a long-term business partnership.

Their professional relationship began to unravel late last year when Rodríguez removed Castellanos from her managerial role in December, citing alleged financial irregularities.

In March, Rodríguez escalated the conflict by suing Castellanos and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, accusing them of financial misconduct and defamation. The lawsuit claims the pair improperly withdrew $100 million from his companies’ accounts.

Rodríguez’s attorneys told the court they want to close the remaining joint ventures “in a structured and legal manner, as there is no longer a foundation of trust or communication to support them.”