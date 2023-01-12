Damar Hamlin About That Money … Files Trademarks For Two Catch Phrases

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Player secures “Did We Win” and “Three Is Back” trademarks even while he gets better.

Damar Hamlin’s home team is working on making sure he is financially secure, weighing his options just in case he never gets to play football again.

TMZ reports someone from his company, on behalf of Hamlin, has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark several sayings associated with him days after he regained consciousness after going into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills vs. Bengals game.

The trademarks for the phrases “Did We Win” and “Three is Back” were filed on Jan. 6, 2023.

According to documents he is filing for the rights for certain apparel items like shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts, hats, pants, shorts, and jackets. He also is seeking to secure the rights to print the slogans on posters, mugs, and ornamental novelty pins.

Sources claim the first words Hamlin said to doctors when he came out of a coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center was the question “did we win?” Already, the money-making baller is already selling the t-shirts online.

On Jan. 8, 2023, he tweeted, “We all won 🫶🏾. I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours! http://DidWeWin.shop”

We all won 🫶🏾.



I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center.



Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzs pic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The world is rooting for this young man to win … and fully recover.