Dame Dash Claims He Punched Steve Stout For “Talking Cute” In Front Of JAY-Z 

Dame Dash and Steve Stout took a trip down memory lane, sharing very different recollections of two prior physical altercations.

Dame Dash is calling out Steve Stout for allegedly lying about two previous altercations between them.

On Monday evening (September 23) Dash took to Instagram Live to respond to the music executive’s recent remarks.

Dame Dash called Steve Stout a “b#### ass n#### who makes up the stupidest stories,” before denying his account of their two previous confrontations.

According to Dash, he once ran into Stout while with two women, one of whom began hitting Stout with a bag. Dash claims he was about to “knock his ass out,” when the other woman he was with jumped between them. He claims Stout threw the woman to the ground and then “tried to run home.”

“You’re so embarrassed about the truth that you gotta lie,” Dash said.

He then recalled another violent incident with Stout at his office involving JAY-Z. Dash was there with his son, brother and cousin. “He thought ‘cuz JAY-Z was in the room that he could get cute,” Dash said. “He started talking cute in front of my son.”

Dash claimed he warned Stout to stop, but he refused to listen. “I just gave him a nice left hook, smack,” he stated. “I didn’t want to hurt him, I just thought that he was being threatening around my child.”

He added, “Now y’all should understand why certain people hate me. Because they can’t get over getting smacked. And they conspire to actually stop me from moving forward. They’re all weirdos.”

Steve Stout Recalls Altercations With Dame Dash

Stout detailed a very different version of their encounters during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast. He addressed Dash’s previous claim that he slapped Stoute over an $18,000 debt.

“Over $18,000, Dame and I had an altercation,” Stoute said. “We had two altercations. We’re in an office…it was like 10 guys in the room, I was by myself, and we got into an altercation, no doubt. Yelling, fighting, whatever.”

He went on to describe the altercation with the two women, claiming it was Dash who pushed a woman he was with before running off.

“I smacked the s### out of you and that was it get over it,” Dash wrote, sharing a clip from Stout’s interview. “And me running from you in front of my girl is the funnest s### I ever heard 10 dudes in the room is crazy 😂😂😂😂😂 we are both over 50 now go get some therapy and move on.”