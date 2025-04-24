Damon Dash Continues To ignore Court Orders, Now It Could Cost Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash is now facing possible sanctions as a judge demands answers over his refusal to turn over financial records in the Josh Webber lawsuit.

Damon Dash is once again under legal pressure in New York as a federal judge considers sanctions after Dash and his company Poppington LLC failed to comply with court orders tied to a long-running financial dispute with filmmaker Josh Webber.

The latest development comes after Dash ignored discovery requests related to his assets, including film rights and company records, which plaintiffs say are necessary to collect on a judgment exceeding $800,000.

The court has now ordered Dash to respond by April 28, 2025, or face potential penalties for violating court directives.

According to court filings, Dash and Poppington LLC “failed to respond to discovery requests,” prompting Webber’s legal team to request the sale and turnover of documents tied to Dash’s business interests and intellectual property.

The goal is to identify and liquidate assets that could help satisfy the outstanding judgment which has ballooned and over $4 million.

This legal clash stems from a 2022 ruling where Dash was ordered to pay Webber and Muddy Water Pictures after falsely claiming ownership of the film Dear Frank.

The situation escalated in 2024 when Damon Dash made public accusations against Webber on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, which Webber claims cost him a $4 million film deal.

That led to a defamation suit and in March 2025, a $4 million default judgment after Dash failed to participate in court-mandated mediation or submit required documents.

With Dash’s one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records already auctioned off in December 2024—and still leaving over $823,000 unpaid—creditors have turned their attention to his film catalog.

Among the titles being targeted is State Property, the 2002 crime drama Damon Dash produced and distributed through his company.

Court documents show Webber’s legal team is seeking ownership records for Poppington LLC and its film copyrights.

If Damon Dash fails to cooperate, the court may authorize the seizure and auction of his film assets to help cover the debt.

The judge’s order requires Dash to file a letter by April 28 explaining why he should not be sanctioned for ignoring the court’s prior instructions.