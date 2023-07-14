Dave East Drops John Wick-Inspired ‘Fortune Favors The Bold’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ex-basketball player recruits G-Eazy, Tyga, Jadakiss, Coi Leray, and more for the LP.

New York City-bred rapper Dave East let loose another body of work this week. Fortune Favors The Bold hosts 24 new tracks from the Def Jam recording artist.

“You’ve got to be bold. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Don’t let your environment box you in. Don’t wait on anybody to hand s### to you. I was in the projects with nothing,” says Dave East.

The 35-year-old emcee continues, “My daughters will never even smell the projects or know anything about the life I lived. Tomorrow isn’t promised. In the meantime, I’m going to put out some s### that will be here forever.”

Fortune Favors The Bold features Kid Capri, Cordae, Coi Leray, Ghostface Killah, Stacy Barthe, Tyga, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jadakiss. Production for the project was provided by Cool & Dre, Mike N Keys, Don Cannon, Mike WiLL Made-It, RZA, and more.

“I Googled John Wick’s tattoo,” explains Dave East, referencing the $1 billion action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves. “I thought about what Fortune Favors The Bold meant to me, and it totally fit the album.”

East also adds, “I had to be bold to continue doing what I’m doing and dealing with all of the hate, the love, and the s### I’ve dealt with. I never let it affect my journey. I’ve seen a lot of fortune I didn’t know I was going to see by being bold and not taking ‘No’ for an answer. This is a statement.”

Fortune Favors The Bold joins a Dave East discography that also contains his debut studio LP, Survival, from 2019. Plus, he dropped numerous mixtapes like 2015’s Hate Me Now as well as the Karma and Paranoia series.