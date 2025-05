Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG clapped back at Soulja Boy’s threats during a livestream after being hit with a restraining order from Halle Bailey.

DDG fired back at Soulja Boy during a livestream Thursday night (May 15) after the rapper threatened him online over allegations of abuse involving actress and singer Halle Bailey.

“I be seeing what n##### be saying and s###. I see a hell of people switching up,” DDG said, frustrated by the backlash. “72 hours ago you was on my meat and then 24 hours later all this other going on. The industry is just so fake.”

The tension escalated after Soulja Boy posted a profanity-laced threat on Instagram Wednesday morning (May 14), writing, “You a b#### ass n#### for putting yo hands on Halle lil n#### @pontiacmadeddg if I catch u I’m beating the f## out u.”

Soulja didn’t stop there. In a separate video, he made sexually explicit comments about Bailey, referencing her role in The Little Mermaid.

“Come f### a real n####,” he said. “We gonna stick dick in the mermaid.” He continued to threaten DDG, insisting he’d eventually confront him.

DDG didn’t hold back in his response.

“Soulja Boy is poor. He’s poor. Ain’t cranked that since we was yay high, buddy,” he said. “I will buy you. Couldn’t get next to me. We know you got crackhead teeth under them veneers.”

DDG concluded with a warning for Soulja Boy.

“It’s just certain n##### that was like saying s### just to like feed off of your misfortune,” he added. “Especially n##### like that. You don’t want to go to war with me on this internet.”

DDG also clarified that he’s not looking for a new relationship anytime soon.

“I’m going to be single for a very long time,” he declared. “If a girl starts liking me, I will literally cut you off for my own sake, for the sake of my own mental.”

The online feud comes just one day after a Los Angeles judge granted Bailey a temporary restraining order against DDG.

In her petition, Bailey accused him of repeated abuse and said she feared for her safety and the safety of their infant son, Halo.

She detailed a January 2025 incident where she said DDG slammed her face into a steering wheel, chipping her tooth. She also alleged he entered her home without permission in March, damaged her Ring camera, and tried to take their son without consent.

The restraining order mandates DDG stay at least 100 yards away from Bailey and Halo, including at the child’s school and near Bailey’s vehicle. A court hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Halle Bailey secured temporary full custody of her 16-month-old son and a restraining order against DDG.