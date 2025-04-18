AllHipHop

DDG Warns Waka Flocka To Stop Disrespecting Him Following Outfit Roast

DDG Waka flocka
By: London JennnCategory: News

DDG fired back at Waka Flocka during a livestream after the rapper mocked his outfit on Instagram, warning him, “Don’t try little bro me.”

DDG didn’t hold back after Waka Flocka Flame took a jab at his fashion choices, calling out the veteran rapper during a Twitch livestream and making it clear he’s not here for the disrespect.

The tension started when Waka commented, “wtf you doin lil bra” under a photo DDG posted from Japan, where he was rocking oversized denim pants. The remark didn’t sit well with DDG, who addressed it live on stream.

Instagram/DDG

“That boy Waka Flocka low key on dick, bro,” DDG said. “That s### be pissing me off. I ain’t even say nothing, but like, Waka Flocka?”

He didn’t stop there. DDG also took issue with what he sees as a pattern of negativity from Waka, mentioning another comment Waka allegedly made about DDG involving himself in “Female s###.”

“N#### quit speaking on me,” he added. “Why are you commenting on everything involving me negative.”

The YouTuber-turned-rapper later uploaded a clip of the livestream to his channel, titling it “Waka Flocka Got Beef With Me??” to further spotlight the exchange.

At one point during the stream, DDG even asked a passerby who they preferred between him and Waka Flocka. The fan didn’t recognize the Brick Squad rapper at all.

“Quit speaking on me,” DDG said. “That s### lame. N##### respect you; I expect the same respect; I’m a grown-ass man. Don’t try little bro me.”