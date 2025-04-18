DDG Warns Waka Flocka To Stop Disrespecting Him Following Outfit Roast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DDG fired back at Waka Flocka during a livestream after the rapper mocked his outfit on Instagram, warning him, “Don’t try little bro me.”

DDG didn’t hold back after Waka Flocka Flame took a jab at his fashion choices, calling out the veteran rapper during a Twitch livestream and making it clear he’s not here for the disrespect.

The tension started when Waka commented, “wtf you doin lil bra” under a photo DDG posted from Japan, where he was rocking oversized denim pants. The remark didn’t sit well with DDG, who addressed it live on stream.

“That boy Waka Flocka low key on dick, bro,” DDG said. “That s### be pissing me off. I ain’t even say nothing, but like, Waka Flocka?”

He didn’t stop there. DDG also took issue with what he sees as a pattern of negativity from Waka, mentioning another comment Waka allegedly made about DDG involving himself in “Female s###.”

“N#### quit speaking on me,” he added. “Why are you commenting on everything involving me negative.”

The YouTuber-turned-rapper later uploaded a clip of the livestream to his channel, titling it “Waka Flocka Got Beef With Me??” to further spotlight the exchange.

At one point during the stream, DDG even asked a passerby who they preferred between him and Waka Flocka. The fan didn’t recognize the Brick Squad rapper at all.

“Quit speaking on me,” DDG said. “That s### lame. N##### respect you; I expect the same respect; I’m a grown-ass man. Don’t try little bro me.”