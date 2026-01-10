Delonte West Hits 30 Days Clean After Exploitation Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former NBA star Delonte West celebrates 30 days sober after years battling addiction, homelessness, and mental health issues.

Delonte West is celebrating a significant milestone in his recovery journey after reaching 30 days of sobriety following years of battling addiction and mental health challenges.

The former NBA guard has been documenting his progress on social media, showing himself healthier and more stable than in recent years. Videos shared online show West listening to rap music and appearing genuinely happy for the first time in months.

West’s path to this milestone has been anything but smooth, with his most recent setback occurring on November 3, 2025, when police found him unconscious at a Fairfax County intersection in Virginia. Officers administered Narcan to revive him before arresting him for public intoxication and obstruction of justice.

The 42-year-old former Boston Celtics draft pick has struggled with bipolar disorder since receiving his diagnosis in 2008, though he later expressed uncertainty about the condition.

His mental health challenges became public during his playing career and have continued to affect his life since retiring from professional basketball. West earned approximately $16 million during his nine-season NBA career, playing for the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Seattle SuperSonics.

Since leaving the NBA, West has endured repeated cycles of homelessness and substance abuse that have led to multiple arrests and concerning public incidents.

Previous intervention attempts by NBA figures, including Mark Cuban and former teammates, provided temporary stability but failed to create lasting change. West’s latest recovery efforts have been complicated by controversy surrounding the couple who provided him housing after his November arrest.

Social media users accused the pair of exploiting West’s vulnerable condition for attention and potential financial benefit, leading to heated online debates about their motives.

One of West’s caretakers responded to the criticism through a video statement, saying they lose money financially by helping him and are acting out of genuine compassion.

However, recent months brought additional concerning incidents before West’s current sobriety streak began, including videos that circulated showing him dancing roadside while fans offered him money.

West’s struggle is one of the most heartbreaking post-career trajectories in professional basketball. But mental health challenges and addiction can affect anyone, regardless of their previous success or financial resources.