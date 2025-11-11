Delonte West’s Helpers Respond To Critics After Former NBA Player’s Latest Legal Trouble

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Delonte West’s caretakers defended their decision to help the former NBA star following his recent arrest in Virginia.

The 42-year-old West was discovered unconscious at a Fairfax County intersection on November 3 and required Narcan administration before being arrested for public intoxication.

Following his release, videos emerged showing an unidentified couple who had provided West with housing, prompting online critics to question their intentions.

The backlash intensified when social media users accused the pair of exploiting West’s vulnerable condition for attention and potential financial benefit. The accusations forced one of West’s caretakers to respond publicly through a video shared by Rain Drops Media on X.

“We actually lose out financially by what we are doing. We are coming out of our own pockets. We’re doing this out of the graciousness of our hearts and the kindness of our souls. And I hope you guys could find the peace and love within yourselves so you can do the same,” the woman stated in her defense.

The response generated mixed reactions across social platforms.

Supporters praised the woman’s compassion, while skeptics questioned why genuine charitable acts needed public documentation in today’s content-driven culture.

West’s struggles represent one of the most heartbreaking post-career trajectories in professional basketball.

Selected 24th overall by Boston in the 2004 NBA Draft, he compiled a nine-season career with the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Seattle SuperSonics, earning approximately $16 million in career earnings.

His professional accomplishments included helping Cleveland reach the 2007 NBA Finals and establishing himself as a tenacious defender.

However, mental health challenges emerged during his playing days when he received a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2008, though West later expressed uncertainty about the condition.

Since retirement, West has endured repeated cycles of homelessness, substance abuse and legal troubles. Previous intervention attempts by NBA figures, including Mark Cuban and former teammates, have provided temporary stability but failed to create lasting change.

Recent months have brought additional concerning incidents. Videos circulated showing West dancing roadside while fans offered him money and the November 3 arrest marked another low point in West’s ongoing battle with addiction and mental health issues.