Denzel Washington Calls Out Hollywood’s Award Obsession

Denzel Washington made it clear his acting choices have never been influenced by awards while brushing off his Gladiator II Oscar snub with sharp humor.

The two-time Oscar winner, who holds nine Academy Award nominations, said during his Highest 2 Lowest press tour that recognition from Hollywood has never been his motivation.

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff. I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward,” Washington told Jake’s Takes.

His comments come months after many industry watchers labeled him a major Oscar snub for his performance in Gladiator II, where he failed to score a nomination for best supporting actor.

When asked about the omission by The New York Times, he replied with biting humor: “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

Washington, who won best supporting actor for Glory and best actor for Training Day, has never been one to chase industry validation.

“I’m not that interested in Oscars,” he added. “People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, they aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, is set for release later this year.