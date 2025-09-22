Denzel Washington Reflects On Mortality & Legacy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Denzel Washington spoke about his amazing legacy and shared his hopes for how he’ll be remembered.

Denzel Washington opened up about legacy and identity in two recent interviews, revealing both his personal philosophy and a long-standing pet peeve.

During a sit-down with Spike Lee, who directed him in their latest film Highest 2 Lowest, the Oscar-winning actor shared what he hopes people remember most about him.

“When we all leave this Earth – and we all will – what do you want to be remembered for?” Lee, 68, asked his longtime collaborator.

Denzel Washington, 70, paused before answering with a mix of humility and introspection: “A man of faith, a man of God, a human who’s made a ton of mistakes… a humble man, god-loving, wife-loving, children-loving, who did the best he could with what he had.”

He continued, expressing a desire to fully own his flaws. “And I don’t know if it was a quote from Malcolm X,” he added, “‘To God be the glory, only the mistakes were mine.'”

The conversation marked a rare moment where Washington, known for his guarded public persona, offered a glimpse into his personal values and how he wants his story told.