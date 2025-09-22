Denzel Washington Reflects On Mortality & Legacy

Denzel Washington opened up about legacy and identity in two recent interviews, revealing both his personal philosophy and a long-standing pet peeve.
During a sit-down with Spike Lee, who directed him in their latest film Highest 2 Lowest, the Oscar-winning actor shared what he hopes people remember most about him.
“When we all leave this Earth – and we all will – what do you want to be remembered for?” Lee, 68, asked his longtime collaborator.
Denzel Washington, 70, paused before answering with a mix of humility and introspection: “A man of faith, a man of God, a human who’s made a ton of mistakes… a humble man, god-loving, wife-loving, children-loving, who did the best he could with what he had.”
He continued, expressing a desire to fully own his flaws. “And I don’t know if it was a quote from Malcolm X,” he added, “‘To God be the glory, only the mistakes were mine.'”
The conversation marked a rare moment where Washington, known for his guarded public persona, offered a glimpse into his personal values and how he wants his story told.