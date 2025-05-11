Denzel Washington’s “Othello” Breaks Records & Gets Zero Tony Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Denzel Washington’s Tony snub drew sharp words from his wife, Pauletta Washington, who blamed “narrow-minded people” for overlooking his record-breaking Broadway run.

Denzel Washington is at the center of Broadway buzz and Tony Award controversy after his performance in Othello was ignored by voters despite the production smashing box office records.

The revival of Shakespeare’s Othello, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, raked in a staggering $2.8 million in a single week — the highest weekly gross ever for a Broadway play.

But when Tony nominations were announced earlier this month, the show didn’t receive a single nod, leaving many scratching their heads.

During a press event earlier this week, Pauletta Washington, Denzel’s wife and an actress, didn’t hold back when asked about the snub.

“Now see, that’s not something you want to ask me,” she said with a laugh. “I can’t say that I was surprised that they didn’t.”

She went on to suggest that the lack of recognition wasn’t accidental.

“In my family, we’ve been through this a lot of times. A lot of times,” she said. “And I think I can speak honestly and truthfully and artistically that it was denied, you know, so you wonder why. But we don’t have to wonder why: It’s narrow-minded people that are in charge of making decisions and judgments.”

While the production drew praise for its performances and commercial success, it also faced criticism over its steep ticket prices, with some seats reportedly selling for as much as $900.

Pauletta acknowledged that the backlash over pricing may have played a role in the awards shutout.

“That’s the bottom line. And that’s a part of it. And you know that,” she said.

She also spoke about the high standards within their household, where Denzel and their four children — John David, Olivia, Katia and Malcolm — all work in the entertainment industry.

“In our family, we’re the toughest critics for each other because we are on display, so we know we have to be on the mark at all times. So the work is put in,” she said.

The Tony Awards will be held June 16 in New York City.