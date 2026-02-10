Desi Banks Had Tom Brady & 21 Savage Choosing Sides Before Super Bowl LX

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Desi Banks transformed Fanatics’ Super Bowl weekend red carpet into a fast-moving collision of celebrity predictions, pop culture jokes, and viral moments.

Comedian Desi Banks turned a waterfront warehouse into a pop culture pressure cooker before a single snap was taken at Super Bowl LX.

Hours before the Seattle Seahawks rolled past the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Calif., comedian Desi Banks commandeered the red carpet at Fanatics’ Big Game weekend celebration and pushed celebrities to pick sides on football loyalties and an unexpected subplot tied to Kendall Jenner.

Held Saturday February 7 at Pier 48 Shed A in San Francisco, the invite only event doubled as an official red carpet takeover for Fanatics Sportsbook, blending sports wagering promotion with fast moving social media moments. Banks anchored the setup with quick hit interviews that spread rapidly online as stars filtered through the space.

Among those stopping to talk were Tom Brady, 21 Savage, E-40, Spike Lee, Nav, Ty Dolla $ign, Diplo, Kevin Costner and even Alix Earle. Each offered score predictions while reacting to a viral Patriots pick tied to Kendall Jenner, a moment amplified by Fanatics’ playful Kardashian curse themed commercial.

Banks kept the exchanges light and pointed, steering conversations from Seahawks confidence to jokes about superstition and celebrity influence on sports outcomes. The approach turned routine red carpet chatter into shareable clips that stretched well beyond the party.

On the field the next night the drama was brief. Seattle’s defense controlled the tempo from start to finish and running back Kenneth Walker III claimed Super Bowl MVP honors as the franchise secured its second championship.

Off the field, the weekend stayed busy. Kim Kardashian appeared at the game alongside Lewis Hamilton, fueling another round of online speculation. Back at Pier 48, guests included Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Micah Parsons, Jamie Foxx, Flava Flav, French Montana and Fat Joe.

Live performances from Travis Scott, Cardi B, Ciara, Ashanti, Nelly, SZA and Don Toliver capped the night, underscoring how Fanatics’ kickoff party and Banks’ quick wit helped set a tone where sports and Hip-Hop culture met long before the Lombardi Trophy changed hands.