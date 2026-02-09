Drake Curse Strikes Again: Rapper Loses $1M As Patriots Blow Super Bowl

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake lost $1 million betting on the Patriots in Super Bowl LX as Seattle crushed New England 29-13, fueling more Drake curse speculation.

Drake watched his $1 million evaporate Sunday night as the New England Patriots collapsed against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Toronto rapper posted his massive wager on Instagram Saturday, backing the Patriots with a seven-figure bet that would have paid out $2.95 million.

Instead, Seattle dominated 29-13 at Levi’s Stadium, leaving Drake empty-handed and fans talking about his curse again.

“Bet against me if you dare,” Drake wrote alongside his betting slip. The Seahawks took that challenge personally.

Seattle’s defense terrorized Patriots quarterback Drake Maye all night. The second-year signal-caller threw three interceptions and fumbled once as the Seahawks built an early lead they never surrendered.

Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl MVP honors with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sam Darnold threw for 284 yards and three scores without an interception, silencing critics who questioned his big-game ability.

The Patriots entered as underdogs despite their remarkable turnaround season. After going 4-13 in 2024, New England hired Mike Vrabel as head coach and watched Drake Maye develop into a franchise quarterback.

They won the AFC East and beat Denver in the AFC Championship Game to reach their first Super Bowl since 2018.

But Sunday belonged to Seattle. The Seahawks scored on their first three possessions and led 21-3 at halftime. New England managed just 267 total yards and converted only three of 12 third downs.

Drake’s betting history shows a pattern of high-profile losses. The so-called Drake curse has claimed victims across multiple sports. Teams and athletes he publicly supports often face disappointing results, creating a superstition that follows his every wager.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans blame Drake for their Game 7 playoff loss last season. He bet heavily on his hometown team before they fell to the Boston Bruins in overtime.

Drake also bet on the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2025 World Series, and his smack-talking helped fuel an amazing comeback by the Los Angeles Dodgers, adding to the Drake Curse legacy.

Seattle’s victory marked its second Super Bowl championship and first since 2014. Coach Mike Macdonald’s decision to sign Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal last offseason paid off with the ultimate prize.