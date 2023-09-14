Desiigner Lands On Sex Offender List

Desiigner must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in an indecent exposure case. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, a judge forced the former G.O.O.D. Music artist to register as part of his sentence.
The 26-year-old rapper accepted a plea deal earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to one count of obscenely and indecently exposed genitalia in a public place.
Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Selby, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. His sentence included 120 hours of community service and an order to undergo a psychological, psychiatric or mental health evaluation.
While on probation, Desiigner cannot have access to any firearms or ammunition. He must work at least 30 hours a week and submit to drug testing.
Desiigner was arrested for exposing his genitals on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis in April. He revealed his mental health struggles after the incident.
“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”
Desiigner avoided jail time thanks to his plea deal. He faced up to 90 days behind bars.