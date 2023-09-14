Desiigner Lands On Sex Offender List

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Desiigner accepted a plea deal a few months after his arrest for exposing his genitals on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

Desiigner must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in an indecent exposure case. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, a judge forced the former G.O.O.D. Music artist to register as part of his sentence.

The 26-year-old rapper accepted a plea deal earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to one count of obscenely and indecently exposed genitalia in a public place.

Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Selby, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. His sentence included 120 hours of community service and an order to undergo a psychological, psychiatric or mental health evaluation.

While on probation, Desiigner cannot have access to any firearms or ammunition. He must work at least 30 hours a week and submit to drug testing.

Desiigner was arrested for exposing his genitals on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis in April. He revealed his mental health struggles after the incident.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

Desiigner avoided jail time thanks to his plea deal. He faced up to 90 days behind bars.