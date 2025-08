Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The ex-NFL star admitted he lost his cool and said he’s trying to be a better example for the younger crowd watching him.

Dez Bryant hopped back online to clean up the digital drama after his unexpected back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj exploded all over Twitter (X).

The ex-NFL star admitted he lost his cool and said he’s trying to be a better example for the younger crowd watching him.

“I’m not in the sphere of people crashing out on the internet,” he tweeted. “I don’t bother people..I never do. I was just posting about my son. I let the devil win that time…I apologize to the kids who follow me because I care about setting the right example more than you know.”

It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to take notice of Minaj’s response, which was just as savage as the others.

“(This tweet is alleged & for entertainment purposes only),” she began. “As a matter of fact, let me go call President Trump & ask for a pardon like DESIREE PEREZ did. Next, I’ll get into the CASINO stuff. Dez Bryant’s booty hole allegedly LEAKS as AN ADULT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Should I start my story times now?!?”

50 wrote in the comment section, “WTF going on here Nikki be blacking out on these people LOL.”

The contentious exchange started after Bryant got into it with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over contract talk drama from 2015.

Jones dredged up Bryant’s old deal, which was handled by Roc Nation, and used it to explain why he doesn’t mess with agents and prefers to deal directly with players.

Jones claimed JAY-Z and Roc Nation ghosted him during the negotiations and stopped picking up the phone.

Bryant wasn’t feeling that and hopped on social media to fire back, warning Jones to keep his name out his mouth or else he’d start airing out old Cowboys business.

Bryant and Roc Nation both called Jones’ version of events bogus. They said it was Jones who went MIA during the talk—not JAY-Z’s team.

That’s where Nicki Minaj jumped in.

She has been feuding with Roc Nation and took the opportunity to side with Jerry Jones by bringing up Bryant’s 2012 run-in with the law involving his mom—charges that were later tossed.

She also threw out a $10 million dare, offering the cash if Bryant would fight her husband, Kenneth Petty, who’s a registered sex offender from a 1995 conviction.

“I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM,” Minaj posted.

Bryant fired right back, calling out Petty’s criminal history and didn’t mince words.

“Go get that 10 million in cash.. I’ll stomp that n#### out right in front of you.. and it’s ROC for life b####,” he wrote.

Eventually, Bryant hit pause on the chaos and ended on a motivational note.

“I want everybody to stop and think for 5 minutes,” he said. “You can make it through anything if you put your mind to it..no matter how big the battle is..no excuses.”