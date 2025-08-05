Nicki Minaj Defends Husband Kenneth Petty’s Past In Brutal Clash With Dez Bryant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj lashed out at Dez Bryant in a rant defending Kenneth Petty and dragging up disturbing allegations about Bryant’s family history.

Nicki Minaj tore into Dez Bryant during a profanity-laced rant Monday (August 4) on Stationhead, defending her husband Kenneth Petty’s criminal past while dragging up disturbing allegations about Bryant’s own family history.

The NYC rapper referenced Bryant’s 2012 domestic violence arrest and claims that his mother was a teenager when she became pregnant by her mother’s boyfriend, who also fathered two of her siblings.

The tangled accusations were part of a blistering tirade aimed at Bryant after he brought up Petty’s status as a registered sex offender.

“It’s starting to look like some of you men who didn’t have a father in the home want other people to not have a father in their home,” Minaj said. “It’s starting to look like some of you men whose daddy and granddaddy is the same man, has been projecting his anger in relations to women being abused all over the internet. Because psychologically he’s defending his father.”

Minaj then turned her attention to her husband’s 1995 conviction, when Petty was 16 years old, and compared it to Bryant’s alleged family trauma.

“If a man can say after finding out his mama/sister was raped by his daddy/grandad, that he forgives both of them. What do you mean both of them?” she questioned. “What did she do? So is that why you’ve been beating her? Because you are taking out what he did on your mother, who was a child, you dumb b####. Just like my husband was a child. You dumb b####.”

The feud escalated when Minaj referenced her $10 million challenge for Bryant to fight Petty.

“I’mma make this n#### beat you bad b####,” she said, before adding a disclaimer: “Listen, all of this has been for entertainment purposes only. These are all alleged.”

Nicki Minaj & Dez Bryant’s Heated Timeline Clash

The online clash began earlier in the week after Bryant responded to Jerry Jones criticizing Roc Nation, the agency founded by JAY-Z that once represented him. Minaj jumped in, promising to match every NFL story Bryant posted with her own exposés about Roc Nation, JAY-Z and CEO Desiree Perez.

Bryant initially tried to de-escalate, calling himself a fan of Minaj and asking to be left out of her issues with Roc Nation.

But after Minaj brought up his 2012 arrest, Bryant fired back by pointing to Petty’s sex offender status and accepted her fight challenge, saying he would “stomp her husband in front of her” and told her to “get the cash ready.”

Bryant later apologized for his part in the feud, writing that he “let the devil win that time” and expressing regret over the influence his actions might have on younger followers.