Diddy Appeals Four-Year Prison Sentence Following Sex-Crimes Conviction

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed an appeal of his federal sex crimes conviction and 50-month prison sentence. His legal team submitted the notice of appeal on October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The 55-year-old rapper and producer was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A 12-person jury acquitted him of more serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs received his sentence on October 3 after a two-month trial. He will serve approximately four years in federal prison. The music executive has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs,” Combs wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian before sentencing. During his court appearance, he apologized to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another accuser known as “Jane.”

“I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I caused to her, emotionally or physically,” Combs said. “My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick.”

The trial featured testimony from more than 30 witnesses over seven weeks. Prosecutors alleged Combs led a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, kidnapping, drug offenses and forced labor. Government agents, ex-girlfriends, sex workers and hotel employees took the stand in Manhattan.

Ventura provided emotional testimony about alleged abuse during their relationship. Rapper Kid Cudi, who once dated Ventura, claimed Combs broke into his home.

Combs has faced legal troubles throughout his career. In 1996, he was convicted of criminal mischief for allegedly threatening a photographer with a gun. The Bad Boy Records founder has built a business empire spanning music, fashion and spirits.

His legal team will submit detailed appeal arguments at a later date. The appeal process could take months or years to resolve. Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges before his trial began.

The case represents one of the most high-profile celebrity criminal trials in recent years. Federal prosecutors painted a picture of systematic abuse and exploitation within Combs’ business operations.