Diddy’s Post-Prison Conditions Revealed—And They’re Strict

Among them, the Bad Boy founder will be required to submit to random searches and avoid contact with victims in the case.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ conviction on charges related to prostitution has reverberated through the entertainment industry, marking a significant moment in the criminal justice proceedings against the influential music executive.

Combs has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release after a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his closely watched criminal trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence earlier this month, imposing a $500,000 fine in addition to the prison term. Combs was acquitted of more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, the Bad Boy Records mogul must comply with several special conditions following his release. He will be required to submit to random searches, avoid contact with victims in the case and participate in outpatient programs addressing substance abuse, mental health treatment and domestic violence prevention.

Subramanian sentenced Combs to four years and two months behind bars, crediting him with 13 months of time served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. However, it remains unclear where Combs will complete the remainder of his sentence.

In a recent letter to Subramanian, Combs requested a transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, citing its rehabilitative programs and proximity to his family. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote.

Subramanian responded that placement ultimately rests with federal authorities. “The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing,” he ruled. “But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons.”