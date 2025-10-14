Diddy Ordered To Handover Dirty Videos & Cash To The Feds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy handed over a collection of tapes and digital devices to federal authorities in New York as part of his sentence in a federal sex trafficking case, according to court filings.

The materials, which include a set labeled “Ibiza Tapes,” were seized during March 2024 raids on Combs’ properties and are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The list of items includes hard drives, USB sticks, iPads, iPhones and several laptops. Federal agents also recovered $9,000 in cash from Combs’ suite at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, where he had been staying before his September 2024 arrest.

Prosecutors Link Tapes to Escort Scheme

Prosecutors allege the seized materials were “property used or intended to be used” in relation to the prostitution charges that led to Combs’ conviction in July. The “Ibiza Tapes,” filmed on a Sony DVCAM in 1996, are believed to be part of a broader scheme in which Combs recruited male escorts for private sex parties he called “freak-offs.”

Witnesses testified that Combs, 55, often observed and recorded the encounters without participating. The parties allegedly involved drugs and were held in various locations, including during his trips to Ibiza, Spain—a destination known for its nightlife and where Combs performed in 2010 alongside then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Testimony from Cassie Ventura and Another Woman

Ventura and another woman testified that Combs used threats of leaking sex tapes to pressure them into taking part in acts with male escorts. Both women said they feared retaliation if they refused.

The two-month trial ended with a partial verdict. Jurors acquitted Combs on coercion charges but found him guilty on several other counts connected to the prostitution scheme. His attorneys argued that the relationships were consensual but acknowledged they were abusive.

Sentencing and Legal Strategy

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to approximately four years in prison, significantly less than the 11 years prosecutors requested and below the sentencing guidelines of six to seven years.

During the proceedings, Combs attempted to dismiss the case by calling himself an “amateur p### director” and claimed his recordings were protected under the First Amendment. The court rejected that argument.

He is currently preparing to appeal the conviction to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The Bad Boy Records founder has faced a growing number of legal challenges in recent years, including civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.