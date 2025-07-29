Diddy Tries To Get Out Of Hell On Earth Prison – Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team is pushing to spring him from MDC before sentencing, claiming he is the only “john” in the U.S. locked up for his crime.

Diddy wants out of the hellhole that is MDC Brooklyn and his legal squad just submitted a new motion begging the judge for bail before sentencing in October.

His lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, are gunning hard to get Diddy out of lockup, arguing he’s the only dude in America doing time for hiring grown male escorts to sleep with his girlfriend.

They say the whole thing was part of a consensual swinger setup between him, Cassie, and a woman called “Jane.”

In the new docs, Diddy’s team says most people hit with Mann Act convictions—like him—usually walk free until sentencing.

He’s not accused of messing with minors, and they’re pushing the idea that laws from 1910 don’t match today’s norms around sex. Diddy’s lawyers insist he never hooked up with the escorts himself—only his girlfriends did—and claim the whole situation’s being blown out of proportion.

“He may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said.

In July, Diddy beat the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

But the judge still denied him bail, calling him a danger to the public.

“Mr. Combs is incarcerated while everyone else involved in this identical conduct – his girlfriends, the ‘cowboys,’ the agency’s leaders, the p### stars and others – walk free, as they should,” Agnifilo said.

They don’t deny Diddy has a past. The court saw the Cassie hotel video from 2016, and the defense admits he got physical with “Jane” in June 2024—but they say she started it and that’s the only violent moment since his split from Cassie years ago.

Diddy is offering up a $50 million bond, secured by his Miami mansion and backed by three people with deep pockets. If he gets out, he’ll stay at the Miami crib, hand over his passport and check in with pretrial services.

He’s even cool with extra rules like house arrest, mental health treatment, drug counseling, ankle monitoring and private security if that’s what it takes.

The judge hasn’t decided yet.