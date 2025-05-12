Diddy’s Family Put On United Front On Day One Of Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s daughters linked arms as they joined their mothers and grandmother, Janice, on day one of the embattled mogul’s trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family packed into a Manhattan courthouse Monday morning (May 12) as jury selection and opening arguments kicked off in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, drawing a crush of media and onlookers that wrapped around the block.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s mother, Janice Combs, led the tight-knit group. Daughters Chance, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James linked arms with brother Christian as they made their way into court behind Quincy Brown and Justin.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother and kids arrive ahead at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan ahead of what expect to be the first day of his trial. pic.twitter.com/w5kpPwWXQS — Andy Weir (@AndyWeirNBC) May 12, 2025

The family’s presence marked a show of unity as the 54-year-old faces five felony charges that could land him behind bars for life.

Diddy’s legal team arrived early in the courthouse but declined to say whether he would testify.

The trial is expected to stretch over eight weeks, with prosecutors laying out more than two decades of allegations.

Federal prosecutors accuse Diddy, born Sean Combs, of running a criminal enterprise that used his entertainment empire to lure women—and at times men—into drug-fueled sexual encounters dubbed “Freak Offs.”

The charges include racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by coercion and two counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody after multiple bail requests were denied.

His defense team argues the encounters were consensual and that the accusers are motivated by money and revenge.

They plan to challenge the credibility of witnesses, including at least three women and several former employees expected to testify.

Outside the courthouse, the scene was chaotic.

Some spectators had camped out since Sunday afternoon, hoping to glimpse the high-profile proceedings.

Reporters, photographers and court sketch artists jostled for position as the trial began.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin following the completion of jury selection on Monday.