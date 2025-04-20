DJ Mustard, Coachella Crowd Take Two Dumps On Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Mustard ignited Coachella weekend two by blasting “Not Like Us” twice and leading the crowd to insult Drake again.

DJ Mustard turned up the heat on Drake during his Coachella set on Friday (April 18) by playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” not once but twice, prompting the entire crowd to chant lyrics accusing the rapper of being a pedophile.

The moment will likely fuel Drake’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

After keeping things neutral during weekend one, Mustard made his stance loud and clear during his second Coachella appearance.

The Los Angeles producer, who crafted the Grammy-winning beat behind Lamar’s scathing diss track, ended his set with a direct jab at Drake, flipping one of Kendrick’s lines into a taunt of his own: “Why you suing like a b#### ain’t you tired?”

The crowd didn’t hold back either.

As “Not Like Us” blared through the speakers, thousands of voices echoed Kendrick’s verse, labeling Drake a pedophile, a lyric that’s central to the rapper’s lawsuit against UMG.

Mustard ran the track back for a second play to make matters worse for Drake.

The crowd rapping to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during DJ Mustard’s set at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/wEc2vpKxAW — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) April 19, 2025

The moment marked a sharp contrast from Mustard’s first weekend performance on April 11, where he avoided the controversy altogether.

That set focused on his catalog of hits and featured appearances from Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, YG and Tyga. Songs like “Rack City,” “Boo’d Up,” and “Ballin’” took center stage, but “Not Like Us” was noticeably missing.

Mustard’s involvement in “Not Like Us” has been a career milestone. He spent months sending beats to Lamar before the track came together.

The final instrumental, crafted in about 30 minutes, was inspired by what Mustard imagined Dr. Dre might produce if paired with Lil Jon.

The beat’s aggressive rhythm and sharp percussion helped drive the song to massive success, including five Grammy wins at the 2025 ceremony, where it took home Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

Drake, meanwhile, has taken legal action against UMG, claiming the label promoted a song that falsely portrays him as a pedophile, resulting in threats and harassment.

His lawsuit alleges UMG used the song’s Super Bowl and Grammy exposure to damage his reputation before contract negotiations.

UMG has called the lawsuit “groundless” and accused Drake of trying to censor Hip-Hop battles through the courts.