DMX Estate Threatens Legal Action Over Auction Of Priceless Memorabilia

DMX’s estate condemned a high-dollar auction of unreleased music and personal items, calling it unauthorized and promising to take action.

DMX memorabilia tied to his early career and unreleased recordings is at the center of a brewing legal fight as his estate pushes back against a high-profile auction they say was never approved.

GottaHaveRockandRoll, an online auction house, is offering more than 30 items connected to the late Hip-Hop icon, including handwritten lyrics, vintage performance footage, and unreleased music from 1992 to 1994. Some of the rarest pieces — cassette tapes featuring freestyles and diss tracks — are expected to sell for over $10,000 apiece, with the total auction projected to bring in between $20,000 and $40,000.

But DMX’s estate says the sale is unauthorized and potentially illegal.

“We were surprised and disappointed to learn of this auction, which is not authorized and was not cleared by the Estate of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” the estate told TMZ. “The Estate holds rights in the recordings and written materials being offered for sale — including significant intellectual property rights — all of which we will fiercely protect.”

They added, “We consider this a violation of the Estate’s rights and will be pursuing appropriate action.”

The auction includes a poster from a 1994 show where DMX opened for Wu-Tang Clan, a music video for an unreleased track, and handwritten lyrics from his 1993 debut single “Born Loser.”

GottaHaveRockandRoll President Dylan Kosinski told TMZ the items originated from one of DMX’s earliest close associates in the music industry, not a relative.

DMX’s Ex-Wife Says “His Children Benefit” From Auction

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons slammed the auction, saying the seller has no known connection to the family.

“The seller is not a family member to our knowledge,” she told the outlet. “The auction is disheartening and insensitive as these precious items should go to Earl’s children. These are Earl’s memories. His children should benefit, not outsiders.”

Last month, Simmons lost her legal bid for half of his music rights after a judge ruled she had no ownership over his intellectual property.

DMX died in 2021 at age 50, leaving behind 15 children and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.

The estate is currently managed by his family and representatives, who are also responsible for settling his debts.

The auction is currently live on GottaHaveRockandRoll’s website and is expected to close later this week.