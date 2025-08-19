Doechii Backed Out Of These Festivals And People Want Answers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Doechii canceled her European festival run with zero explanation and folks are demanding answers and tossing out their dream replacements.

Doechii pulled the plug on multiple major festival shows in Europe this week and folks are not happy about it—mainly because no one knows why she backed out.

The Hip-Hop artist and Grammy winner axed three back-to-back gigs: Rock en Seine in Paris, All Points East in London and the Forwards Festival in Bristol. All of those were set to go down between Thursday and Sunday.

The Rock en Seine team broke the news first on IG, saying, “We regret to announce that Doechii will not be able to perform at Rock en Seine this Thursday, August 21st. She is an incredible artist, and like all her fans, we were very excited to see her in Paris. Following the lineup changes for Thursday, August 21st, those who purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible.”

Fans attending Rock en Seine were extra mad because A$AP Rocky also announced he was pulling out of his headlining slot a few weeks ago.

Then All Points East and Forwards Bristol followed up with their own Instagram posts confirming she was out.

Forwards Festival tried to soften the blow by hyping up their stacked Sunday lineup with Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean.

They posted, “We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day.”

All Points East also tried to keep the mood up, writing they still have “an amazing lineup including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more.”

Still, people were not feeling the sudden bail. The comment sections were full of folks demanding ticket refunds.

“I bought my seat only for doechii and asap… Both of them are cancelled,” one user wrote. “what are about the people that just bought tickets for those artists? first rocky, now doechii. we need to get a refund asap, it’s so f##### hilarious,” another fumed.

The timing of this is weird too, since Doechii’s about to hit the road for her Live from the Swamp Tour, kicking off October 14 in Chicago.