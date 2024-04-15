Doja Cat Flaunts Flexibility During Raunchy Coachella Set 

Doja Cat put on an electrifying show at Coachella rounding out her headline set with a raunchy performance of “Wet V#####.”
The rapper and singer put on a spectacle, with multiple costume changes and a set that included a giant mechanical dinosaur skeleton, a mud pit and backup dancers dressed like Yetis.
Doja put her Hip-Hop chops on display, shunning some of her biggest pop hits for the rap cuts on her latest album Scarlet 2: Claude.
While she opened her set with “Acknowledge Me” covered from head to toe in a hooded white Hazmat-style suit, by the time Doja Cat reached the finale, she had stripped down to a skimpy bikini.
However, her bathing suit didn’t stay white for long. Doja Cat writhed around in a mud pit while showing off her flexibility with a range of eye-watering poses as she performed “Wet V#####. She was soon joined by her backing dancers who covered her in even more mud.
Another crowd-pleaser was “Demon” which Doja Cat began by crawling across the floor like a possessed spirit.
Elsewhere during her Coachella performance, Doja Cat brought out some of her Scarlet 2: Claude collaborators. A$AP Rocky joined for “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” while Teezo Touchdown was on hand to perform “MASC.” Meanwhile, 21 Savage also came out with Doja Cat who featured on his song, “n.h.i.e.”