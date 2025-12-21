Doja Cat Posts Backshots As Thanks To Korea That Will Go Down In History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat hopped on Instagram knowing damn well what she was doing, dropping a whole photo dump that had her millions of followers foaming in the comments.

She thanked her Korean fans for selling out the show earlier this month, posting a series of images highlighting her body under red lights in a black bodysuit. The vinyl snapped tight across her hips, fishnets glistening, jewelry glowing like she robbed a disco ball. Then she hit everyone with the backshot.

Not a soft one. Not a polite one.

She turned around and let IG see the exact same view the front row got, sexy cheeks framed by fishnets, legs shining and top-notch posture. Fans in the comments were dying, resurrecting, then dying again.

And Doja Cat was just getting started. Her mid-performance picture with that wild green wig bouncing, a rose between her teeth.

Tongue out. Eyes wide. Confetti flying. She looked like she just finished flirting with half the arena and dared the other half to step up.

By the time she ended the carousel, IG was in shambles. Korea got the live show. Her followers got the aftershock.