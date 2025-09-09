Doja Cat Red Carpet Lipstick Trick Was Really Sweet Surprise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat stunned the VMAs crowd by pretending to eat a lipstick that turned out to be a caramel-filled chocolate crafted by pastry artist Amaury Guichon.

Doja Cat turned heads and rewrote the red carpet playbook at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards by pretending to munch on a lipstick that turned out to be dessert.

The Hip-Hop paused for cameras outside the VMAs on Sunday night to reapply a bold red lip. Moments later, she appeared to bite into the lipstick tube, leaving viewers puzzled and buzzing online. But the stunt wasn’t as surreal as it seemed.

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon revealed on Instagram that the lipstick was actually a sweet creation made from red-colored chocolate and caramel.

“Making @dojacat’s red carpet moment extra sweet,” Guichon wrote, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of him crafting the edible version of MAC Cosmetics’ MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade Lady Danger.

Doja wasn’t just there for the spectacle. She kicked off the night with the live debut of her single “Jealous Type” and later snagged the Best K-Pop award for “Born Again,” her collaboration with Lisa and Raye.

The 29-year-old also used the high-profile event to announce her new role as a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

In a statement, she said, “I’ve been a MAC girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage. Make-up is my paint, my armour, my way of creating characters – and MAC has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way.”

Doja Cat is gearing up to release her fifth studio album, Vie, on September 26.