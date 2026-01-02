Donald Trump Dances To Rapper Vanilla Ice During Mar-A-Lago Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vanilla Ice performed ‘Ice Ice Baby’ at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago NYE party, joined by a dancing Ninja Turtle as officials danced along.

The ’90s came roaring back to life at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party as Vanilla Ice took the stage for an unexpected performance that has social media buzzing.

The rapper performed his 1990 mega-hit Ice Ice Baby during Trump’s annual black-tie gala at his Palm Beach resort.

But the performance took an even more surreal turn when a costumed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle joined him on stage, dancing alongside the rapper.

Video footage shared on social media shows Vanilla Ice delivering an energetic rendition of his signature track, with the Ninja Turtle character dancing behind him. The crowd, including high-profile political figures, appeared to embrace the nostalgic throwback.

The most viral moment came when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were caught on camera dancing enthusiastically to the performance. The clip, shared by Miller’s wife Katie Miller on social media, shows the two officials swaying and singing along to the classic Hip-Hop track.

“Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem dancing to Ice Ice Baby is hilarious!” one social media user commented, while others noted the irony of immigration officials dancing to a song by the artist who famously appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

Trump himself was seen enjoying the performance, with witnesses saying he appeared to be having a great time during the evening’s musical segment. The 79-year-old president was spotted doing what some described as “dad dancing” alongside the crowd.

Vanilla Ice has maintained a connection to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise since his memorable appearance in the 1991 film, where he performed “Ninja Rap.” The inclusion of a TMNT character at the Mar-a-Lago performance seemed to be a deliberate nod to that connection.

The performance comes as Vanilla Ice continues touring decades after his initial breakthrough. While he’s faced criticism over the years regarding the originality of his biggest hit, the rapper has maintained his place in pop culture history.

Social media reactions to the Mar-a-Lago performance have been mixed, but the clips have been shared thousands of times across various platforms, making it one of the most talked-about moments from Trump’s New Year’s celebration.

The annual Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party pushes MAGA’s obsession with rap music into 2026.